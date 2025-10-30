Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.7%

ABT opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

