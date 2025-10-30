Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Holdings Decreased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.0% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $506.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.61. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $572.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.38.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

