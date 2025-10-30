HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 192 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $485.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $576.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

