Spire Wealth Management Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 115.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,295.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,312.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2,368.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 target price on MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,799.12.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

