Spire Wealth Management Sells 33,286 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,286 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after purchasing an additional 922,557 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,133,000 after purchasing an additional 786,127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,806,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,199,000 after purchasing an additional 356,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,545,000 after purchasing an additional 328,727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $209.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.55.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

