Shorepath Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Shorepath Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 3.0% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $81,752,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in EOG Resources by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 511,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $52,273,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

NYSE:EOG opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

