One Day In July LLC Buys 25,329 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 8.1% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $89,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.49.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.