Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $18,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of WELL opened at $177.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.02 and its 200 day moving average is $160.22. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 167.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $196.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.