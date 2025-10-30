GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 154.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GEV opened at $577.44 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $609.33 and its 200-day moving average is $537.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.07.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

