HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of BR stock opened at $219.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.20 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.47.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.