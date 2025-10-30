MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Has $761,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.