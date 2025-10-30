Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,145 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 309,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

