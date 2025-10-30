Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $281,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares in the company, valued at $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $174.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

