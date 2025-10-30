One Day In July LLC Sells 91 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

One Day In July LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $197.52 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.02 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.95.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

