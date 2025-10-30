Field & Main Bank Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Field & Main Bank decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Waste Management by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE WM opened at $197.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.02 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.