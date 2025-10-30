Atria Investments Inc Has $70.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,527 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Atria Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $70,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $182.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

