Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Holdings Reduced by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of VBR opened at $207.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

