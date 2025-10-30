Atria Investments Inc Purchases 5,021 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $27,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 483.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 403,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after buying an additional 334,178 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

