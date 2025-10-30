Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stake Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $63,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $198.81 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $471.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.36.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

