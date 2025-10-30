Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $584.93 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $594.66 and its 200 day moving average is $542.64.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

