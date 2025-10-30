Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $78,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $784.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

