One Day In July LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,283,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,783,000 after acquiring an additional 139,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 197,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,693,000 after buying an additional 803,373 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $212.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

