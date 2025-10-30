Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.83. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.