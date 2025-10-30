Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $67,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.4% during the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 91,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of WFC opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.