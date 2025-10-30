Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Sells 627 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $343.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

