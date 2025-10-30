GWN Securities Inc. Sells 1,591 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

GWN Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.