Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to earn $38.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $652.91 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $935.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $579.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

