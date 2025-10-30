GWN Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

GWN Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $74.31 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.