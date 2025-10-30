Howard Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,110 shares of company stock valued at $60,778,364. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $343.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.82. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $360.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.89.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

