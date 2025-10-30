Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $86,280.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 58,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,641.05. This represents a 0.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $65,268.45. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,095,519.20. This represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $401,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.31.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.92%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

