Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,536.6% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.