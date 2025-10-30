United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist Financial

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UPS. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

UPS stock opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

