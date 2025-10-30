Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 222.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.3% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 56,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

