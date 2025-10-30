Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

