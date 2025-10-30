GWN Securities Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

GWN Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118,577 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $275.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $275.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.56.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

