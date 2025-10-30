Spinnaker Trust Has $10.70 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF $IBDR

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDR. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 196.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $153,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $24.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.