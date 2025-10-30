Spinnaker Trust Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $150.36 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $150.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

