Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,767,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,079,000 after buying an additional 153,806 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after buying an additional 2,404,586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $267,782,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,863,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,762,000 after purchasing an additional 277,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.