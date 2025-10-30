Assetmark Inc. Buys 94,012 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,070,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,012 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $172,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,526,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,382,000 after acquiring an additional 495,450 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 308.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 76,959 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,635,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after buying an additional 1,512,278 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 45,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

