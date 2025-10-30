Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,534,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,923 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $148,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.88 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

