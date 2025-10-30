Strs Ohio Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,004 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $89,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $50,309,042. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $537.59 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.01. The stock has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

