Strs Ohio Buys 6,226 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $64,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.43.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $302.18 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,186 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

