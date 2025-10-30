L.M. Kohn & Company Has $455,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $186.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average is $177.48.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.