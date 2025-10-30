L.M. Kohn & Company Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

