Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $21.61 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $21,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $29,584,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880.40. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,850,752.80. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,674,660 shares of company stock valued at $209,287,707 in the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

