Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,125 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE AJG opened at $261.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $261.04 and a one year high of $351.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.