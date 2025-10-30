iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $118.89 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

