Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to post earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $5.9120 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $181.49 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.25.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $358,995. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 173.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

