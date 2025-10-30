Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,173.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $151.30 on Thursday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.14 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.20.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

