L.M. Kohn & Company Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,704,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,118,000 after buying an additional 1,249,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,198,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

